Thomas Riley
Resident of Los Gatos
Long-time resident of Los Gatos, Thomas H Riley, passed peacefully at the home of his son, Tom, in Dale, Texas, on Christmas Day 2018.
He is survived by daughters Michel (Micky) and Gail, sons Paul and Tom, grandchildren, Sarah, Kelly, Nakoa, Christopher, Garry, Michael, Sean, Rudy and 7 great-grandchildren. He was loved and he will be missed.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 3pm to 7pm at 2214 Westchester Dr., San Jose, CA, 95124.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 14, 2019