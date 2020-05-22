Thomas Rowe LynchDec. 17, 1933 - May 8, 2020Resident of San JoseThomas Rowe Lynch was born in San Mateo, CA to Edith S. (McCune) & Harry P. Lynch on December 17, 1933. He was raised in Hayward, CA where he was a drummer in the high school marching band & orchestra & met his wife Shirley (Peixoto) when she was only 14 years old. They married at St. Clement Church in 1955. He served in the US Navy on the USS Pine Island. After his honorable discharge they moved to San Jose where he attended San Jose State, was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity & was on the gymnastics team. Tom worked as an electronics technician & was a private pilot then went on to become a certificated flight instructor who could teach students trying to attain their own licenses or commercial & instrument ratings. Shirley & Tom had four children: Sharon (John Roncoroni), Sue (Bryan Bjorndal), Mike (Christine Brunelle) & Pat (Tracy Lowe) who all married & gave them five grandchildren (Jennifer Roncoroni Siegel, Brent & Travis Bjorndal, Austin & Morgan Lynch). Tom was a 4-H project & community club leader & enjoyed portraying Wyatt Earp in the Black Bart Gunfighter Club. He was a ham radio operator & practiced morse code to help with Civil Defense. Tom & Shirley were square dancers & cloggers & traveled extensively in their Beechcraft Sundowner & multiple motorhomes & on many cruise ships. After living a good life, he passed peacefully on May 8, 2020 holding the hand of his one true love. Due to the pandemic, there was a private burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.