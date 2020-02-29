|
|
Thomas Sawyer Knight, Jr.
July 22, 1928 - February 7, 2020
In loving memory of Tom who was born in Winchester, Massachusetts to Thomas and Olive Knight. He graduated from Belmont High School then attended and graduated from Tufts University where his family had a long association. His great grandfather, Thomas Jefferson Sawyer, was one of the founders of Tufts. His grandfather, George T. Knight a professor, his father Thomas S. Knight, a graduate and Life Trustee, as well as numerous uncles and aunts graduating from Tufts.
He had a long career in electronics, starting at G.E. and ending with Nycom, his own computer and electronics store in Los Altos. While working for G.E., he met and married his first Judy. They moved to The Villages in 1989 where they enjoyed golf, tennis and many friends.
Judy passed away in 2008, ending their 45 year marriage. On a walk with his dogs in 2009, he met fellow Villager, Judy Arvidson. He married his second Judy in July, 2011.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, his step-children Chris Lash, Jon Lash, Michael Lash, Kelly Lash. Kathy Vanooteghem, their spouses, children and grandchildren. Also his Knight, Mulliken and Butler relatives in New England whom he held close to his heart. He was predeceased by his twin siblings, Dick and Louise Knight.
View the online memorial for Thomas Sawyer Knight, Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020