Thuc Van Phi
04/05/1921 - 04/26/2020
Resident of San Jose
Thuc Van Phi escaped this mortal realm on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the ripe young age of 99. Just a year shy of achieving the ever so coveted title of centenarian, we suspect he did this on purpose. He surely left to avoid a.) Having to make a decision in the pending presidential election and b.) Seeing how this pandemic plays out.
He leaves behind six children, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his collection of Carlo Rossi Burgundy, Budweiser, and top of the line red meat, for which he was a self-proclaimed spokesperson until dietary restrictions forced him to abandon (with much reluctance) and eat real food.
Thuc left his home country of Vietnam and journeyed to the United States with his family in 1988, leaving behind all but his craft from a lifelong profession as a shoemaker and pharmacy technician. It was so, that once settled in San Jose, California and comfortably in retirement, he became known by the next generation as world-renowned for his impeccable taste in leather shoes, the shining of those leather shoes, and taking those shoes to weekly sessions of salsa dancing while on the right meds.
When he wasn't imparting wisdom on the elegant handling of knives and forks at the dinner table to his grandkids, he could often be found catching a game of soccer on Telemundo whilst the grandkids circled around the living room with their shirts pulled over their heads shouting, "GOOOOOOAAAAL".
Never one for sentimentality but enjoyed the occasional Lotto ticket from the corner 7-Eleven, he wanted you to know that in the days following his passing, he will be making a visit in your dreams to reveal the winning Lotto numbers. So, keep a look out, folks.
A more than average life span, Thuc lived an even greater life: with little fear and hesitancy, and a lot of sacrifice, courage, and rigor. He learned what he wanted to learn, fixed what he wanted to fix, and danced when he wanted to dance.
He will be sorely missed and survived by a family that spans over three generations, two cultures, and two worlds.
During these strange times, his service and cremation will take place at the family's convenience with no visitation.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 30, 2020