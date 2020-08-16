1/1
Nov. 22, 1965 - Aug. 6, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Tia Jeanette Williams Sion passed away on August 6th, surrounded by her family and friends. She was 54.
A graduate of Silver Creek High School, she went on to San Jose State University to get her BS in Accounting and her MBA. Tia was a sports fanatic - a huge football, basketball, hockey, tennis and soccer fan. Her family room always had multiple TVs broadcasting different games at the same time. Having coached both Lolo and Jojo in soccer, she never missed a game and was their biggest fan.
Beautiful, loyal, intelligent, determined, loving and full of life, Tia was especially proud of her greatest accomplishments, Lolo & Jojo.
Tia was preceded in death by her father, Ted; grandparents, Theodore Sr and Clara Mae; and her precious pooches, Anika and Malik. She is survived by her husband, Mark; daughters, Lauren and Jordan; mother, Jeanette; and her brother, Sean (Paula).
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled pending an easing/lifting of restrictions.


View the online memorial for Tia Williams



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
