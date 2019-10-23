|
Timothy Dooley
July 19, 1952 - September 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Tim was born in San Jose and attended elementary schools in Saratoga and Chico. He graduated from Union Middle School, Leigh High School ('71) and West Valley College. In school he was on the football and wrestling teams. He followed his father into the construction industry and became a carpenter, a profession in which he excelled for over 30 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman and hunter his entire life and was a member and supporter of many of the local, state and national sportsmen's clubs.
Tim is survived by his partner of over 36 years, Sabina Hathaway, his son Timothy Jr., his brother Dennis (Hope) and two nephews. He is also survived by aunts, an uncle, numerous cousins and many friends. He was well loved and will be greatly missed.
Services will be at Los Gatos Memorial Park Legacy Garden (outside) on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00am with a reception at We and Our Neighbors Community Center. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations to Friends of Canada de Los Osos Ecological Reserve PO Box 1991 Gilroy, CA 95021 or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at jrd.rmef.org would be appreciated.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 23, 2019