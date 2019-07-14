Mercury News Obituaries
Timothy E. Wood

Timothy E. Wood Obituary
Timothy E. Wood
October 8, 1955- June 24, 2019
Resident of Palo Alto
Tim lived most of his life in California. He spent about 10 years in Oregon where he worked for the Forest Service in John Day Oregon. He enjoyed fishing and the great outdoors. Tim had many friends and was happy with his life at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park. Everyone said he had a big heart and was well liked. Tim was proud to be part of a large, kind, loving family. He took part in many family gatherings and trips. His favorite trip was with 13 family members to Hawaii. He phoned his sisters, brother in law and Mom often, and was usually upbeat and funny. "Man I am proud of you" he would say. We let him know he was loved. He will be missed. Survived by his mother Pat, 2 sisters Kathy (Jeff) and Jenny (Tom), 4 nieces and 2 spouses, 3 nephews, 2 grand-nephews and 1 grand niece. A Celebration of his life to be held on August 4, 2019 for more info call 831-200-3817.


View the online memorial for Timothy E. Wood
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 14, 2019
