Timothy Garcia
October 31,1947-December 22,2019
Reno, Nevada
Born to the late Dr. Frank and Bernice Garcia on October 31,1947 in San Jose, California, Tim suddenly passed away on December 22, 2019 at his home in Green Valley, Arizona. He was raised and educated in San Jose, graduating from James Lick High School in 1966. Tim graduated from San Jose State University in 1972 with a teaching degree. During his teaching career he earned a Master's Degree in Administration from the University of San Francisco. He worked in the Franklin McKinley School District for 34 years as both a teacher and administrator.
Tim was an avid athlete, playing rugby with the San Jose Seahawks for 15 years. He was a ranked tennis player and dedicated 49er and Warriors fan.
Tim loved travel and planning European trips with his wife and close friends. He and his wife split time between homes in Reno, Nevada and Green Valley, Arizona.
Tim will always be cherished and live in the memories of his loving family: wife of 40 years, Sherry, their sons Matthew (Lindsay) and James (Nikki), and his adored grand babies, Alexandra, Wyatt, and Madison. Tim is survived by his brothers: Paul (Peggy), Michael (Monica), Denis ,and Terry (Judith), along with numerous nephews and nieces.
A service will be held on Friday, January 31 at 10:00AM at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery at 22555 Cristo Rey Dr., Los Altos CA
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Santa Clara County.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020