Timothy Garvey
1992 - 2020
Timothy Garvey
Jan. 26, 1992 - Sept. 25, 2020
Los Gatos
Timothy passed away 25 September after succumbing to a debilitating disease he had struggled with for many years.
Born and raised in Los Gatos, Tim was known for excelling both academically in the classroom and athletically on the football and baseball fields at Los Gatos High School.
He forever touched the lives of all who knew him. We will never forget and will greatly miss his kind, gentle, witty and loving nature. Always happy and charming around friends and family, he brought a ray of sunshine into every room.
Tim passed much too soon but was able to fill the short time he was with us as with love and happiness.
Tim was a friend to all. He is survived by his parents and two brothers, Nathan and Steven.
We will miss him dearly.
A virtual celebration of life is being planned. The celebration will be open to all who knew Tim.
Brian Hudgel
Info@hudgelswan.com



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
