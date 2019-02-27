Timothy Hall Starbird

June 8, 1940 - Feb 23, 2019

Resident of Milpitas

Timothy Hall Starbird ("Poppa") passed away on Saturday, February 23, at his home on the Ranch. He was born in Palo Alto, California to George Albert and Carolyn Hall Starbird. He attended Trace Elementary School, Herbert Hoover Junior High School, and Lincoln High School where he met his lifelong partner and loving wife, Jane Ellen Kellenberger. Growing up, Tim loved hunting, fishing, fast cars, and cigars. He was a self-taught expert in internal combustion engines who is reputed to have owned 100 cars in his youth -- several before securing a driver's license. In 1960, he and Jane were married at Trinity Cathedral in downtown San Jose. For almost 40 years they lived in the Rose Garden where they raised their three sons. Tim worked with his father at Hall & Rambo Insurance Brokers, a family company that was founded by his great-grandfather. He took over sole ownership in 1994 and sold the company in 2006. He was known as an expert bondsman and a loyal friend to his clients and colleagues.

Tim served his community through his work in Downtown Rotary, on the boards of History San Jose and the San Jose Museum of Art, and as a City of San Jose Planning Commissioner. He was well known for his connections, his honesty, and his commitment to the City and its success.

In 2000, Jane and Tim moved up to the Ranch - acres of cattle land originally owned by his grandfather. Tim spent time with the things he loved most: dogs and children, his ATV, Wranglers, flannel shirts, barbed wire fences, tools, and stuff that needed fixing. No job was too tough or too dirty and he liked working from dawn to dusk.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane K. Starbird, his sons Drew (Jodi), Chris (Christy), Jason (Mila); his five grandchildren, Mason, Dylan (Amanda), Weston (Kandace), Chloe, and Casey; his great-granddaughter, Lilly; his brother Tony (Linda) and his sisters Jane and Susan (Misha).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Tim's name to Rotary Rotaplast, History San Jose, or the San Jose Museum of Art. A memorial service is planned for the Spring.





