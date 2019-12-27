Mercury News Obituaries
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Timothy John Perry


1963 - 2019
Timothy John Perry Obituary
Timothy John Perry
Nov.22,1963 - Dec.04, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Survived by Elvira Chavez (girlfriend), Mother Barbara Rivera, Brothers Kenny Perry, Bert Gonzales, Danny and Diego Gonzales, Sisters Petra Perry and Sonia Gonzales Ramirez and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Dec.27th 2019 @10:00 am-2:00 pm at Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel, 600 South Second Street, San Jose, CA. 95112.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 27, 2019
