Tom A. StandifurDec. 10. 1937-July 1, 2020Los GatosWith great sadness, the family of Tom A. Standifur, 82, of Los Gatos, California, acknowledges his passing on July 1, 2020. Tom entered into his heavenly life confident that he would be reunited with his wife of 40 years, Jeanne Howe Standifur.Although born in the small coal mining camp of Amherstdale, West Virginia, Tom's life was filled with traveling the world. He loved piloting airplanes, experiencing new places, and connecting with his extended family and life-long friends. As the second born and only male in a family of five children, Tom's early years in West Virgina fostered in him a strong sense of independence and the love of physical activity. With direction and support from his parents, and the influence of many excellent teachers, Tom established high expectations for his personal ethics and accomplishments, and a curiosity to see life in the rest of the world.As a high school student, Tom was an outgoing athlete who lettered in football, basketball and track. His fun-loving, social nature allowed him to establish friendships that he would maintain throughout his life. During those same high school years, Tom began to hone his skills for attention to detail and perseverance while working as the ticket taker, projectionist, mechanic for the projector, and general problem-solver at the local movie theatre.Immediately after his 1956 graduation from Man High School, Tom began to satisfy his great need and love for travel and adventure by enlisting in the United States Navy. For the next four years he served with honor as a jet mechanic aboard several aircraft carriers as well as in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.In 1962, Tom travelled to Tulsa, Oklahoma and enrolled in The Spartan School of Aeronautics. There he initiated his journey to becoming a pilot by enhancing his mechanical skills, and then learning to fly. Tom began his 27-year career with Trans World Airlines in 1966, first as a flight-engineer and ultimately as a Boing 747 captain. During his TWA professional life, Tom circled the world multiple times, piloting domestic and international flights.When Tom married Jeanne Howe in 1971, they began to work and travel the world from their home base in California. After their retirements from TWA in 1993, Tom and Jeanne lived several years in Japan and then Taiwan. Tom's work in each of those countries allowed him to teach young pilots to fly commercial airplanes with confidence and skill.Along with their work, Tom and Jeanne were exceptionally committed to their Oklahoma and West Virginia extended families. They established strong friendship throughout the world with their generous kindness, sincere affection, and willing support. Together, they developed their Christian faith and commitment to serve others through their church, Saratoga Presbyterian where they held leadership roles for many years. Tom and Jeanne continued their travel adventures throughout their retirement spending time golfing, and never missing an opportunity for visits and celebrations with family and friends. In the year before her death in 2011, Jeanne's primary caretaker was Tom who provided constant, loving emotional and physical support through her illness.Tom's social nature, interest in people and helpfulness brought him many new friends when he moved to Brookdale San Jose Senior Community in 2019. He quickly became well known among the staff and residents as he roamed throughout the community eager for conversation and new experiences. While living at Brookdale, Tom was well cared for by the whole staff. Tom's family is grateful for receptionist Pushpa who showed Tom so many kindnesses and always knew where he could be found. The family is also deeply thankful for Irma Griego, Tom's wonderful assistant who provided him with concerned, careful support for his daily needs while allowing him to maintain his dignity and independence. In his last weeks as a resident at Lakeview Lodge, Emerald Hills, CA, Tom was comforted by an excellent team of hospice nurses. For their compassion, the family also gives thanks.Throughout his life Tom maintained deep and lasting friendships. In these friendships, Tom was generous with his time, talents, and other resources, and he was honest in his relationships. Tom valued his friends fully, and that valuing was certainly reciprocal. Tom's close friends Gail and Tim Evjenth gave him immeasurable love and support. Tom's well-being for these past two years is the direct result of the countless ways Gail and Tim provided Tom with their presence, direction, and loving assistance for his large and small needs.Tom's life was full of loyal, wonderful friends, and a family who loved him and were thankful for his connection to and influence in their lives. He will be sorely missed by his Oklahoma family: Cathy Howe, Sherri (Howe) Mussatto and children, Cindy (Howe) and Amir Alavi and children; his West Virginia family: Chuck and Trina Heatherman, Charlotte (Heatherman) and Timmy Morgan in West Virginia, the Sally (Standifur)and Jerry Brewster families in Ohio and Idaho, the Diana (Standifur) and Ray Berry families in Ohio, the Rosemary (Standifur) and Paul Balgavy families in Virginia and New York City. As Tom has passed ahead of us, we mourn his absence, but celebrate his well-lived life.Due to the restrictions of the Covid 19 pandemic and concern for the health of all, the family will hold a small graveside service for Tom at Mt. Olivett Cemetery, Fort Worth, Texas in August 2020. A celebration of Tom's life will take place in Los Gatos, California on a date to be determined by the guidelines for safe travel and gathering when the Corona virus is controlled.