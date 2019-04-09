Tom Charles Pannunzio

June 1, 1934 - March 29, 2019

Resident of El Dorado Hills, CA

Tom C. Pannunzio, former resident of San Jose, passed away on Friday after living with Alzheimer's for a number of years. Tom was born in Pueblo, CO, graduated from Central High School, and served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. Tom earned a BA degree in Business from San Jose State University and enjoyed a 34 year career at Willow Glen High School where he taught business courses. He retired and moved to El Dorado Hills in 1998.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Patsy, his children, Jody Jones (Ron) of Paradise, Terri Bothelio of Paradise, Troy Pannunzio (Lynn) of Australia, step-daughter Sherri Lucas (Scot), step-son Eric Carlyle (Sandi), step-daughter Diana Bednar, grandchildren James Lonergan, Erin Lonergan, Jake Pannunzio, Grant Pannunzio, step-grandchildren Eryn Lucas, Oliver Lucas, Melissa Mannion, Nicole Maniord, Michael Berry, David Berry and five step-great-grandchildren. Tom is preceded by his first wife, Sue Pannunzio, his father, John and mother Josephine Pannunzio, brother, John Penn, and sister, Carmine Hansen. He will be missed by all whose lives were touched by him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, CA 95682 on May 4th from 2:00-4:00. In lieu of flowers family would appreciate donations be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research at BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">support. .org.





