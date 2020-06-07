Tom Collins
Resident of Palo Alto
Tom Collins, died May 22, 2020. He was a terrific dad, husband, and friend. Tom was born in 1934 in Danbury, IA. Tom began work at Beneficial, married Marge Theobald, and had a daughter, Ann (Johns). They lived in Indiana until 1965, when they moved to Palo Alto. In 1982, Tom finished his bachelors at USF. Tom retired from Beneficial but continued to work in the mortgage business. Tom and Marge made many spectacular trips and they especially loved Yosemite. Tom loved fishing, poker, photography, and his many Gordon Setters.
Tom gained Hilary Johns as a son-in-law; grandsons Will and Nick; granddaughter-in-law Emily; and great grandson Christopher. Tom and Marge were fortunate to have another "daughter" in their niece Renee Richards of San Francisco. Tom leaves behind many good friends in Palo Alto and beyond.
Tom's family will hold graveside services in Iowa and a reception in California at a later date. To honor of Tom, we suggest the Yosemite Foundation; Gordon Setter Rescue of CA, or a charity of your choice.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.