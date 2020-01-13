Mercury News Obituaries
|
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Funeral Home
1934 - 2019
Tom Hashimoto
Sept. 17, 1934 - Dec. 17, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Tom passed peacefully at the age of 85 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, June Hashimoto, son, Ray Hashimoto (Sharon), daughter, Deb Mangan, (Pete), grandchildren, Katelyn Viray, Kevin and Kurtis Hashimoto, Allison Vernon, Jamie and Kinsey Mangan. He leaves great-grandchildren, Everett and Zoey. He is survived by brother, Ed Hashimoto and sister, Patricia Matsuoka. He is preceded in death by parents Fukutaro and Haruye Hashimoto, brother, Masaru Hashimoto and sister, Chiyomi Yasukawa. Tom attended Fremont High School and worked at Westinghouse Corp. for 39 years, both in Sunnyvale. Service to be held at Oak Hill Funeral Home on Feb 3, 2020 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 13, 2020
