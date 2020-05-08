Tom SiddensApril 23, 2020San JoseOur beloved Tom Clagett Siddens died in San Jose, California due to complications of Alzheimers Disease on April 23rd, 2020. Tom was one of three brothers raised by James Archibald Siddens and Ola (Clagett) Siddens in Seymour, Texas. In high school he was active in baseball, played trumpet in the band, and developed a keen interest in stamp collecting. Later, this became a passion which he pursued for the rest of his life, specializing in French Philatelic History.He attended college at Texas Tech in Lubbock, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Tom was immediately hired by Sylvania in Mountain View, California. At Sylvania Tom became a Program Manager for several large-scale government programs while earning his Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering and Executive Management from Santa Clara University. At the time, he was married to Phyllis Jane (Howard) Siddens and was a present and loving father to his three children Gianna, Cory, and Marc.Tom's work assignments took him many places including an early trip to Brindisi, Italy, where Gianna was born. Tom continued in his role as now Senior Program Manager after joining Ford Aerospace Western Development Labs in 1975. One of these programs was leading the development of critical components of the U-2 Ground Systems. Tom contributed 14 years to this key effort during the final stages of the cold war. Eventually, Ford Aerospace WDL was acquired by Loral and then later by Lockheed Martin. Tom's career in Aerospace with Sylvania and Western Development Labs spanned 45 years. He often managed hundreds of people and was a hands-on manager who understood the entire operation and knew all of the people involved. He was known as a mentor and a calm leader whose ego was never a factor.His children have fond memories of him, including their first rock concerts and to how to make the best martini (always Grey Goose, straight up with a twist). Tom loved to be with his adult children, whether that was a simple dinner or overseas travel, and they know that they were deeply and unconditionally loved.Tom met his third wife Dr. Charlene (Shough) Siddens in 2000, marrying in 2003. Their life together spanned retirement, a growing extended family, global travel, and friendships. Tom's stamp interest took them to Paris frequently. Tom will always be known for his wit, loyalty, warm heart, magnetic personality, and the ability to put together an amazing outfit, no matter the occasion.Tom is survived by his wife Charlene, his children Gianna, Cory, and Marc, Marc's wife Jennifer, and their children Dylan and Grayson. He is also survived by Charlene's children Maren Clouse (husband, Adam), their children Audrey and Theo, and Ryan Shough (wife, Leah) and their children Aaron and Charlotte.A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.