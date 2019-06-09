Mercury News Obituaries
|
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
640 N. 5th St.
San Jose, CA
Tom Y. Idemoto
July 2, 1941 - May 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Tom Y. Idemoto passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2019 in San Jose. He is survived by his wife Miyo, sons Derek Idemoto (Jamie) and Todd Idemoto (Kristine), grandchildren Cristopher, Kory, Ryan, and Connor Idemoto, sister Mary Iwami, brother Kunio Idemoto (Aggie), and leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin 640 N. 5th St. San Jose, CA. Reception to follow in the church annex.


View the online memorial for Tom Y. Idemoto
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 9, 2019
