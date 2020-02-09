|
|
Toney Lee Coffey
November 4, 1924 - December 31, 2019
Resident of Palo Alto
Toney died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 95. Toney grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was a graduate of UC Berkeley. He was employed by the US Department of Defense (Navy) at Hunters Point San Francisco, Lockheed and Westinghouse at Sunnyvale as an Aeronautical Engineer. Toney is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Kenar (Kay); his children Carolyn Lea Blincoe, Carl F Coffey and Deborah Erickson, (daughter-in law); grandchildren Leon Paul Coffey (deceased), Leanne C. Blincoe, Toney James Wilson Coffey, Calida Erickson, Ryan Erickson, Angela Erickson, and Brandee Windecker; and 7 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his father Toney Lee Coffey Sr., mother Bertha I. Coffey (Miller), and brother Robert Joseph Coffey. Toney was attended by his beloved caregiver of nine years, Maida Wooters and her dedicated team.
They surrounded him with love and prayers upon his death. Private interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery Dixon, CA at a later date.
View the online memorial for Toney Lee Coffey
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020