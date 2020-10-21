Toni E. GriswoldFeb. 3, 1932 - Oct. 13, 2020Resident of San JoseSurvived by her loving daughters Vicki, Kathi and Shari, 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren (and all of their spouses).Retired from San Jose Traffic Court. She was the first Vice President of SJWBA and was also inducted into their Hall of Fame. Toni will be missed as she touched many lives in a wonderful way. Over 88 years of life; she will be forever loved and remembered.Private family services will be held.