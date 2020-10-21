1/1
Toni E. Griswold
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toni E. Griswold
Feb. 3, 1932 - Oct. 13, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Survived by her loving daughters Vicki, Kathi and Shari, 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren (and all of their spouses).
Retired from San Jose Traffic Court. She was the first Vice President of SJWBA and was also inducted into their Hall of Fame. Toni will be missed as she touched many lives in a wonderful way. Over 88 years of life; she will be forever loved and remembered.
Private family services will be held.


View the online memorial for Toni E. Griswold



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved