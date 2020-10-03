1/1
Tony Edward Memeo
Tony Edward Memeo
Dec. 14, 1960 – Sept. 20, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Tony Edward Memeo passed away Sunday, September 20 after a valiant battle with cancer. He touched many lives with his humor, gentleness, and compassion for others.
Tony was born in San Francisco, CA. He attended several schools including Switzerland, Greece and at the beginning the United States.
Tony was gifted in many sports and was a marvelous singer and dancer. He enjoyed fishing and loved taking his nephews with him on more than one occasion.
Tony is survived by his mother, Beverly Memeo, three sisters, Pamela Gomes, Tammy Gollotti, Terri Dumala, nephews Giancarlo Gollotti, Gio Gollotti, Johnny Dumala, Shawn Holmes, Brannon Holmes, Michelle Beeching and several cousins. His generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

1 entry
October 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
