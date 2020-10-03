Tony Edward MemeoDec. 14, 1960 – Sept. 20, 2020Resident of San JoseTony Edward Memeo passed away Sunday, September 20 after a valiant battle with cancer. He touched many lives with his humor, gentleness, and compassion for others.Tony was born in San Francisco, CA. He attended several schools including Switzerland, Greece and at the beginning the United States.Tony was gifted in many sports and was a marvelous singer and dancer. He enjoyed fishing and loved taking his nephews with him on more than one occasion.Tony is survived by his mother, Beverly Memeo, three sisters, Pamela Gomes, Tammy Gollotti, Terri Dumala, nephews Giancarlo Gollotti, Gio Gollotti, Johnny Dumala, Shawn Holmes, Brannon Holmes, Michelle Beeching and several cousins. His generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him.