Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Panzica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony F. Panzica


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony F. Panzica Obituary
Tony F. Panzica
Jan. 26, 1947 – Sept. 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Tony Panzica, an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, business owner, and friend to so many. Although he is now at peace with his beloved parents, Vito and Margaret Panzica, he will be sadly missed by his loved ones and the community.
He is survived by his wife Linda, his children Tamara, Brian, and Shawna, his grandchildren Sophia, MJ, and Gianna, his mother-in-law Jean and seven wonderful siblings.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in the future but for now we want to thank all of Tony's family and friends for their love and support.


View the online memorial for Tony F. Panzica
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -