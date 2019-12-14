|
|
Tony F. Panzica
Jan. 26, 1947 – Sept. 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Tony Panzica, an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, business owner, and friend to so many. Although he is now at peace with his beloved parents, Vito and Margaret Panzica, he will be sadly missed by his loved ones and the community.
He is survived by his wife Linda, his children Tamara, Brian, and Shawna, his grandchildren Sophia, MJ, and Gianna, his mother-in-law Jean and seven wonderful siblings.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in the future but for now we want to thank all of Tony's family and friends for their love and support.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019