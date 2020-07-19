1/1
Tracy Ann Birnie
Tracy Ann Birnie
February 16, 1962 - July 15, 2020
Resident of Campbell
In loving memory of Tracy Ann Birnie our beautiful daughter, sister, adoring Auntie Tracy, and friend to many. Tracy was born in Accrington, Lancashire, England on February 16, 1962. She emigrated to California with her family in September 1966. In 1969, she was uprooted again when Dad was posted to Hong Kong with Fairchild Semiconductor. During her eleven formative years in Asia, she travelled extensively and gained understanding of many various cultures all of which developed her as a person. Her favorite place was Thailand. She attended grades 2-12 at Hong Kong International School from 1969 to graduation in 1980. Tracy was a track star in Hong Kong schools competition winning gold in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay. Tracy left Hong Kong to attend Simmons College in Boston, and finished her education at San Jose State University. Tracy was extremely creative, loved her fascinators, and was a star at organizing and setting up all our annual events. The general opinion was always "you'd better leave that to Tracy", or else!!! She had a lovely soul and a generous heart with enough room for everyone. She is sorely missed.
Donations in her honor may be made to Tracy's favorite charities:
Our Daily Bread, Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 231 Sunset Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 (http://www.stthomas-svale.org/community-outreach/our-daily-bread/)
St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (https://www.stjude.org)
Loaves and Fishes, 1534 Berger Drive, San Jose, CA 95112 (https://www.loavesfishes.org)


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 18, 2020
Gavin & Jonathan ,
Im so very sorry for your loss. She was way too young
Rosemary Garvey
Acquaintance
