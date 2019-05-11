Tran Van Chon

Sept. 24, 1920 - May 2, 2019

Tran Van Chon, Rear Admiral, Navy of the Republic of Viet Nam (Ret.) Born in Vung Tau, Viet Nam, on the coast of the South China Sea, to Tran Van Nui and Le Thi Do, preceding him in repose. His devoted spouse of 71 years, Lam Thi Loan, also preceded him, passing in 2016. He is survived by 10 children, 24 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and innumerable friends, admirers, and Vietnamese Navy and military veterans as well as US Navy former colleagues. His children include Tran Minh Chanh (Westminster CA), Tran Minh Truc (Milpitas), Tran Minh Trung (San Jose), Tran Le Cuc (Vancouver, Canada), Tran Thi Dao (San Jose), Tran Minh Thanh (San Jose), Tran Minh Tam (Newark CA), Tran Thi Le Trang (San Jose), Tran Minh Dao (San Jose), Tran Thi Hang Nga (San Jose).

Commenced his professional maritime career 1941 as a deck officer with the French colonial merchant marine, continuing through WWII. In 1951, recruited in formation of initial Vietnamese Navy officer cadre, graduating 1st in standing from the inaugural class of the Vietnamese Naval Academy, Nha Trang, in 1952. After a series of afloat and ashore commands, appointed in 1957 as Chief of Naval Operations, Republic of Viet Nam Navy, with the rank of Commander. In 1959, selected to attend Command and Staff leadership curriculum – U.S. Naval War College, Newport, RI, graduating 1960. Returned to Viet Nam to assume a series of senior commands, including Riverine, Regional Force, and Popular Force assignments. In 1966, promoted to Rear Admiral and again assigned as Chief of Naval Operations – a position he held until his retirement in 1974. During this critical period, he served with distinction with US and allied forces involvement throughout the growth of the armed conflict and its evolution to the managed turnover to Vietnamese sovereign control, earning the respect and admiration of his allied counterparts including U.S. Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt, Jr., later Chief of Naval Operations, US Navy.

His personal decorations for leadership and bravery include awards from the governments of the Republic of Viet Nam (National Order of Viet Nam @3, Navy Distinguished Service Order @3, Gallantry Cross @9, Purple Heart) and United States (Legion of Merit).

After the cessation of hostilities in 1975, Admiral Chon resolutely decided to remain in Viet Nam, loyal to his elderly parents who were unable to travel and wife and children who had remained behind in their homeland. Although retired, RADM Chon reported courageously to Communist authorities and was then incarcerated in Communist "Reeducation Camps" with other RVN general officers until 1987, enduring an austere life of isolation and privation. It was not until late 1991 that with US government intervention, he was allowed with his wife and youngest children to emigrate to the US to reside in San Jose – near many of his elder children, some of whom also were Viet Nam military veterans.

His life in California has been distinguished by service to the Vietnamese community, devotion to his large and diverse family, continuing education, and faithful adherence to the tenets of his Cao Dai faith. Although serving as a significant wartime military commander, his last decades were dedicated to the values of civility, inner peace, and brotherhood.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Cao Dai Temple of San Jose, 1479 South White Rd., San Jose, 95127.





