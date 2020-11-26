Trent Mitchell ThompsonFebruary 15, 1941 - November 19, 2020Resident of Los GatosTrent Mitchell Thompson, 79 passed away peacefully at his home in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. He maintained his kind spirit and sense of humor to the very end.Trent was born February 15, 1941 in Oakland,CA. He spent his childhood in Yuba City, CA before attending San Jose State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in Art with an emphasis in Ceramics. San Jose State is also where Trent met the love of his life Gracie Thompson, to whom he was married for 58 years.Trent was a Master Potter and the founder of two businesses, Trent Pottery and Caring Pet Service. His beautiful tile and custom ceramic artwork are enjoyed by people all over the country. In addition to his work, Trent enjoyed watching the Giants, reading, fishing, and spending time with Gracie and their many friends in downtown Los Gatos.Trent is survived by his beloved wife Gracie, his sons Mitchell (Kim) and Tim (Kristine) and his 4 grandchildren Emilee, Ben, Maddy and Lexy Thompson.No services are planned but please raise your glass to Trent and remember what a special person he was and how much love, light and creativity he brought to the world.