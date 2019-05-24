|
|
Trinidad Cadena
March 7, 1931 - May 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Our beloved mother, Trini, passed away peacefully. She is survived by 1 sister, Arcelia Barrios, her children, Laura, Olivia, Carmen, Jose, Cesar, Beatris, Armando and Victor. 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tue 5/28/19 from 5pm-9pm with Vigil at 6:30pm at Lima Family Erickson. Wed 5/29/19 a Funeral service begins at 12:30pm also at the funeral home with a graveside service at 2pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
View the online memorial for Trinidad Cadena
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2019