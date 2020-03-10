|
Trinity Ann-Portrum Rodriguez
May 7, 1983 - March 4, 2020
Resident of San Jose
On the morning of March 4, our beloved Trinity Ann Portrum-Rodriguez, 36, passed away peacefully in her home in San Jose, California. Trinity may have left our sight, but she will forever be in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband Edward Rodriguez III of San Jose, mother Carole Bresciani Portrum of Hollister, father Sydney Portrum Jr. of North Fork, brother Ryan (Amy) Thomas of Santa Rosa and sister Rachel Portrum of Hollister.
Trinity graduated from San Benito High School, Class of 2001. She was brave, bold and full of life. Her feisty attitude and high spirit was always ready to take on the world. She gave her time and energy to helping others as a cheer coach and as a volunteer at Saint Lucy Parish.
Many will forever be touched by this incredibly strong young woman. She has become a hero to many, and will be remembered eternally as an inspiration to those she left behind.
Trinity reminds us to have faith, March Forth, and give it all to God.
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," Phil 4:13, her social media page reads.
Service details may be viewed on the funeral home's website at www.darlingandfishercampbellmemorialchapel.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2020