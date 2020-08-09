1/1
Tuiloli "Joe" Siliga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tuiloli's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tuiloli "Joe" Siliga
March 2, 1940-June 10, 2020
San Jose
Tuiloli passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born on March 2,1940 in American Samoa. He attended Farrington HS in Hawaii, enlisted in the Navy and served in Vietnam for five years on USS Hornet and USS Reclaimer, receiving a Bronze Star. After retiring from the Navy, he moved to California permanently and worked at IBM, retiring in 1999. He was very active in the community volunteering at SJ Airport, CHP, Sacred Heart and Hall of Justice. He was an avid 49ers fan and enjoyed RV camping, traveling the world and co-founding the Kilohana Outrigger Canoe Club.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, brother Mina and sister, Lilia, his children Tony, Charles, Julie, Paul, John and Alisa. He was adored by grandchildren, Rhiannon, Rachel, Olivia, Pablo, Gianna, Tiger, Mateo, Kai, Sii and Asi.
He will be dearly missed especially his smile and friendly disposition. Celebration of life will be held at later date. We thank his caregivers at Senior Helpers and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care.


View the online memorial for Tuiloli "Joe"  Siliga

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved