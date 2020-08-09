Tuiloli "Joe" SiligaMarch 2, 1940-June 10, 2020San JoseTuiloli passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born on March 2,1940 in American Samoa. He attended Farrington HS in Hawaii, enlisted in the Navy and served in Vietnam for five years on USS Hornet and USS Reclaimer, receiving a Bronze Star. After retiring from the Navy, he moved to California permanently and worked at IBM, retiring in 1999. He was very active in the community volunteering at SJ Airport, CHP, Sacred Heart and Hall of Justice. He was an avid 49ers fan and enjoyed RV camping, traveling the world and co-founding the Kilohana Outrigger Canoe Club.He is survived by his wife, Judy, brother Mina and sister, Lilia, his children Tony, Charles, Julie, Paul, John and Alisa. He was adored by grandchildren, Rhiannon, Rachel, Olivia, Pablo, Gianna, Tiger, Mateo, Kai, Sii and Asi.He will be dearly missed especially his smile and friendly disposition. Celebration of life will be held at later date. We thank his caregivers at Senior Helpers and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care.