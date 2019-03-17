Usha Srivastava

Resident of Sunnyvale

Usha Srivastava passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 in Sunnyvale, California at the age of 85. Usha is survived by her loving children Arvind N. Shankar, Gitanjali Passfield and her husband Roy Passfield, and Ashok N. Srivastava and his wife, Lynn C. Waelde; and her granddaughter Leela C. Srivastava. She is preceded in death by her father Rama Shankar Srivastava, her mother Har Pyari Srivastava, her husband of 60 years, Professor Jagdish N. Srivastava, and her brothers Rajendra Shankar Srivastava and Narendra Shankar Srivastava.

Usha was born on July 17, 1933 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. She attended Mahila College in Lucknow where she received a Bachelor's degree in Economics and attended Colorado State University for coursework towards a Master's degree in Economics. She travelled extensively and enthusiastically with her husband Dr. Jagdish Srivastava. Usha was a dedicated homemaker and loving wife for her entire life. She also served as a Contracts and Grants Administrator at the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division (ADAD) in the Colorado State Government. Usha loved her family and friends to the utmost and was the embodiment of kindness and compassion towards everyone. Her kind and cheerful spirit and gentle demeanor stayed with her until her final days. Usha wrote a book of spiritual poetry entitled, "Shraddhanjali" ("Offering of Reverence") in Hindi with English transliteration and translations in 2007. This book was distributed in the US and India and was well received.

Visitation will be held at Spangler Mortuary, 174 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, at 1 pm on Saturday, March 16th with puja (Hindu Devotional Ceremony) to follow. Cremation will take place after the ceremony. Spangler Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Usha Srivastava Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary