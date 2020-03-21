|
Valentin M. Martinez
September 5, 1932 – March 15, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Beloved father and devoted husband. Born in Leaday, Concho County, Texas. Settled and raised his family in Mountain View, CA then shortly afterward moved to Sunnyvale, CA. where he resided for over 40 years. Began his 40 year career with Pacific, Gas, and Electric Company as a General Laborer and Truck Driver at the age of 18. Became a Forman, then Journeyman Pipe Welder after acquiring his Welder/Pipe Fitter Certification. Later in his career, he became an Inspector at the Power Generation Plant in Moss Landing, CA. He truly enjoyed his job and the company of his co-workers.
Participated as a coach and fundraiser for Sunnyvale American Little League Baseball. Always willing to share his handy-man skills with friends and neighbors. Preceded to Heaven by his wife of 67 years, Frances C. Martinez. He is survived by his sons Charles Martinez of Sunnyvale, CA and Martin A. Martinez of Modesto, CA. Grandfather of Charles Martinez Jr. (with spouse Kristine) of Sunnyvale, CA and Great-Grandfather of Lucya Rae, age 7, and Izayah Severe, age 12. Also, survived by his brother, Jacinto Martinez of Stockton, CA.
Dad, you are forever in our prayers.
Vigil service scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Funeral Mass scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Sunnyvale, CA. The family regretfully informs that due to the current health crisis, only immediate family members will attend the private Rosary and Mass Celebration. Flowers may be sent to LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale anytime Wednesday, March 25 before 5pm.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
