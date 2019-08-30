|
Velda C. Volek
August 16, 1928 - June 15, 2019
Saratoga, CA
Velda Christina Volek our beloved mother died peacefully supported by family on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
'Velda' was born August 16,1928 in Lonaconing, Maryland to Richard and Glenrose Beeman. She was the youngest of 3 children. Her early years were difficult following the death of her mother. She was cared for by Aunts and Uncles until she was adopted by the Ernest Wald family in Rittman, Ohio. Velda had her forever home with the Wald's and their daughter Eleanor.
Velda married her high school sweetheart Steve in 1948. They enjoyed 62 years together growing their family and experiencing many wonderful adventures with the kids. Vel and Steve had the good fortune of traveling the globe, but they loved their California home. Velda was a people magnet, there were no strangers on her radar. She was outgoing, fun loving, and never missed an opportunity to share her home with family and friends.
Vel was a dedicated mother and wife, her family was her number one priority and her pride and joy. She was happiest surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Steve, youngest son Christopher, and her brothers Robert and Richard and adopted sister Eleanor.
Vel is survived by her children Thomas (Maribeth), Timothy (Mary Patricia), Janice Devore (Randall), James (Sheila).
Grandchildren (13) Ryan (Sacha), Jonathan, Zachary (Bahareh), Adam (Lisa), Jennifer (Joseph), Megan, Sara, Stephanie (Brian), Stacie (Josoua), Curtis, Veronica (Tim), Jaclyn, Rebecca.
Great-grandchildren (15) Taylor, Rachel, Zoe, Jackson, Eden, Walker, August, Lyda, Lilliana, Oliver, Nora, Rosemary, Vera, Logan, Vanessa.
A celebration of Velda's life will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Saratoga, CA. on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at Madronia Cemetery Saratoga alongside Steve and Christopher.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local hospice or Elder Care Giving
Association, the or Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Saratoga CA.
Published in Saratoga News Obits on Aug. 30, 2019