Velia Pagliaroli
Nov. 24, 1927 - June 23, 2020
San Jose
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Velia Pagliaroli (nee Maragoni), loving
mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She
left us in the early morning hours on the Eve of St John the Baptist Feast Day, Tuesday, June 23,
2020 in San Jose, California. Born on November 24, 1927, she was 92 years old. She was the
only girl of five siblings born to Cesareo and Adele Maragoni and was looking forward to
entering "Paradise" to be with them again.
Born and raised in the coastal town of Terracina, Italy, Velia fondly spoke of her experiences
and memories from childhood for the rest of her life. After World War II she and her immediate
family emigrated to Toronto, Canada, and subsequently married Lamberto Pagliaroli on May 5,
1956. He predeceased her in 2018 after 62 years of marriage.
Velia was a trailblazer for wanting her only child, Arlene, to be born a US Citizen. At 8 months
pregnant, she boarded a train and headed to Oakland, CA where she would give birth to her
daughter before returning to Canada. She received her Canadian Citizenship on November 19,
1965. Her entire family was sponsored to come to the US. In keeping the family unit intact,
Velia & Lamberto followed, and emigrated to San Jose, CA permanently in September of 1968.
She received her US Citizenship on December 13, 1974.
In Toronto, Velia sold Avon and was a seamstress. She continued with Avon in California
achieving President's Club status for 20 straight years. She also worked in the packing industry
at Del Monte and Valley View Packing Co. She enjoyed showering people with her cooking, and
catered calzone and spaghetti lunches to the Capitol Auto Row car dealership employees. Her
garden produced bountiful figs and lemons which she would barter with other Italians for fish
along Monterey Wharf.
She was a pillar of Holy Family Parish in SJ, where masses were originally held in the garage hall.
Knowing funds were needed to raise the church, she started the Italian Sausage booth for their
festivals, and continued volunteering her time, even crocheting table runners for the alters and
singing in the choir.
Throughout her life she held strong to her Italian roots, Catholic faith, and most importantly,
her family by showering them with lots of amore and of course, home-made Italian food. Velia
(known to her grandchildren as "Nonna" and to her great-grandchildren, as "Old Nonna"), will
be remembered as a giving person- kind and generous to a fault. No one ever left her home
empty handed or hungry.
In her retirement years, she enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, visiting with friends,
knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, reading her missal books, and holding cooking classes in
her home.
Velia leaves behind her daughter, Arlene E. Peterson, grandchildren Andrew C. Peterson (and
wife Tan), Christopher A. Peterson (and wife Christine), and Laura L Peterson, and great-
grandchildren Charlotte S. Peterson, and Austin C. Peterson, with a third sibling on the way, and
brother Gino Maragoni, as well as many nieces and nephews in California, Canada, and Italy.
Unfortunately, with the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines set by Santa Clara County, services will
be limited to immediate family only. We welcome you to join us in a live stream of the Funeral
Mass on Thursday, July 9 , 2020, beginning at 11AM via Zoom.
Please follow these simple instructions and join us to celebrate her life:
Condolences may be sent to Chapel of Flowers, 900 S. 2 nd Street, San Jose, CA 95112 by Wed,
July 8, 2020. View the online memorial for Velia Pagliaroli