Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Veltie Jessup
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Central Christian Church
2555 Meridian Ave
San Jose, CA
Veltie Lee Jessup


Veltie Lee Jessup Obituary
Veltie Lee Jessup
Dec. 6, 1931 - Feb. 3, 2019
Los Gatos, CA
Veltie passed away peacefully in his home. He was born in Eugene, OR. He moved to San Jose, CA. with his parents as a young child. He was a faithful servant of God. Loved by his family and friends. He is now united with his wife, Eilene of whom he was married for 58 years. He is survived by his brother Bryce Jessup, his four children, Don, Jennell, Shari, Karen. Eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren. A celebration service of his life will be held at Central Christian Church 2555 Meridian Ave San Jose, CA. On February 24, 2019 at 4:00.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 8, 2019
