1/1
Vera James Dobrinen
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera James Dobrinen
99 years
San Mateo, CA
99 year old resident of San Mateo, Vera Dobrinen, passed away November26, 2020. Born in Los Angeles to James and Anna Botieff, she graduated Garfield High School and studied at UCLA. She married the love of her life, Mitchel Alex Dobrinen in San Francisco where they thrived in the Russian Molokan Christian Church and later the San Mateo-Burlingame United Methodist Church. They lived out their beliefs in Christ with genuine love for others and an unending generosity. Vera's charismatic personality and vivacious spirit glowed from her smile like the roses she grew and shared from her heart. She fostered children and kept her door open to the needy. Vera labored to improve public access to education. With College of San Mateo President Dr. Bortallazo, she fought for and got funding for five colleges in the Bay Area, then helped choose their sites in aerial fly overs. Vera worked various creative jobs but always kept her God and family first. She is missed and honored by her brother, three children, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends.
Funeral Sunday, December 6, 2020, 1 pm at Russian Sectarian Cemetery in Colma. A life memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be offered to: United Molokan Christian Assn of Central California, P O Box 663 , Kerman, CA 93630 www.kermanumca.com
Duggan's Serra Mortuary


View the online memorial for Vera James Dobrinen
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Funeral
01:00 PM
Russian Sectarian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved