Verena McCormick
August 17, 1932 - April 22, 2020
Resident of San Jose
We will deeply miss and forever cherish our beloved Verena's spark, generous heart, and spunky personality. She was a remarkable woman.
Verena, the fifth of seven children, was born in Bowil, Switzerland, to Ernst and Lina Herrmann, Emmental farmers. Verena was three when Ernst died. Lina, pregnant with the seventh child, moved the family to a rustic house with no plumbing and then worked in a restaurant. Life was not easy. Even so, Verena was a happy child who loved school. She would reminisce fondly about life in Schlosswil.
As a child, Verena worked at a farm, as a mother's helper. After completing her education, she moved to Neuchâtel for trade schooling, working at Lehnherr Seafood and Poultry and perfecting her French.
Always adventurous, she moved to London, living there for many years, working as a nanny and then as a sales clerk at Harrods. She met Patrick McCormick, a US Serviceman stationed in Europe. Upon his return home to Bremerton, WA, they wrote often. Patrick proposed to Verena in a letter and sent her an engagement ring. She emigrated to the US. They married in 1958, settled in Seattle, and welcomed their first child in 1959. They moved to San Jose in 1962, where Patrick soon worked at Lockheed Missiles and Space.
The couple had two more children. Verena was a wonderful mother, instilling a love of learning and encouraging her children to lead active lives. As a licensed child care provider and foster parent, Verena opened their home to many children.
Energetic and creative, Verena enjoyed gardening and knitting. She also sang and yodeled beautifully. She was a great cook, and we'll always remember her perfect mashed potatoes, Züpfe bread, and Bratzeli cookies.
But more than anything, she adored her grandchildren and enthusiastically attended their many events.
Verena's Swiss heritage was woven into our lives. Christmas Eve was Swiss fondue, candles on the tree, and O Tannenbaum. August 1 was Swiss flags and Raclette. Easter was eggs dyed with flowers and leaves. She also planted and nurtured a beautiful living grass basket for each grandchild.
Verena loved to travel with her family, spending many summers hiking and visiting relatives in the Swiss alps or camping in the Lake Tahoe region.
Verena is survived by husband Patrick of 62 years; children Loraine McCormick (Richard Brodhead), Michael McCormick (Amy), and Annette Othon (Greg); grandchildren Spencer, Cameron, Madison (Oscar), Emilie, Chad, Alexa, and Annika; sister Käti Herrmann of Switzerland, sister-in-law Virginia Ricker of Bremerton, WA, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Ernst Herrmann and Hans Rudi Herrmann and by sisters Trudi Rosser, Margrit Herrmann, and Liseli Lehnherr, all of Switzerland.
Sincere thanks to Sunrise Villa Memory for their care of Verena these past two years as she battled Alzheimer's. Much gratitude to Hospice of the Valley. A Celebration of Life is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org) or Hospice of the Valley (hospicevalley.org) are appreciated.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.