Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Verlynn Ann Orlando


1957 - 2019
Verlynn Ann Orlando Obituary
Verlynn Ann Orlando
Nov. 5, 1957 - Oct. 20, 2019
Resident of San Jose
On Sunday, October 20th, Verlynn Ann Orlando with courage and grace passed away at age 61.
Loving wife to Mario Orlando, beloved mother to Vennessa Arellanes, Caterina Orlando, Mario Paul Orlando and sister to Linda (Michael) King and love provider to Cannoli and Turtle aka Michaelangelo.
Visitation will begin Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:30pm-9:00pm with Prayer Service at 7:00pm at Lima Family Erickson. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, also at Lima Family Erickson, visitation at 9:00am with Celebration of Life at 10:00am and Committal Service to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Verlynn requested that black not be worn, but white or bright colors would be appreciated.


View the online memorial for Verlynn Ann Orlando
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
