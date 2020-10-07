Vern Smith
83
Morgan Hill
James Vernon Smith (Vern), was a memorable man of many talents, great humor, and legions of friends. He was a longtime resident of Morgan Hill, CA.
Vern was born on April 27, 1937 in Asheville, NC to the late Herbert and Bonnie Smith. He passed away unexpectedly on Sept 30, 2020 with his loving wife, Laura, at his side. He was preceded in death by sisters Jessie McWilliams, Alice Cards, Ruby Richards, and Evelyn Mason. He is survived by his sister Francis Corbin, many nieces and nephews, and daughters from his first marriage: Pam Guinn, Rhonda and Gloria Smith.
Vern moved to Northern California and in the 1960s he began work at PG&E. He held a variety of positions over a span of more than 50 years, starting in the gas department before moving to an apprentice lineman position then ultimately becoming a gas and electric superintendent. He enjoyed working in the electric construction field and although he retired in 1993, he continued to be actively involved with projects in various locales including Georgia and even Egypt. He was a natural leader and throughout his PG&E career he mentored many apprentices; he believed that if he trained new workers with dignity and respect they would carry that tradition forward to others.
When not working, Vern enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening and pointing out an unending list of chores for his wife, Laura, to do. He was always helping others in need. More than anything, he was a kind and generous man who strove to treat all people with respect and fairness. He will be deeply missed. So raise a glass, share a meal with friends, help someone in need, do something that makes you feel good. Those acts would be a real tribute to his memory.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.
