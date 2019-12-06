Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Resources
More Obituaries for Verne Rettig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verne Rettig


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verne Rettig Obituary
Verne Rettig
Oct. 18, 1928 - Oct. 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Verne passed peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 91. Born in Port Angeles, WA, he attended Pacific Bible Institute in Fresno, CA, where he met his wife of 63 years. After serving in the Navy, he and his family moved to San Jose, where he worked as an Electronics Engineer and manager for 43 years. He was a man of faith and wisdom, always willing to help those in need, and an inspiration to all. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doreen, and survived by: sons, Duane and John; daughters, Verlene Schermer and Linnette Bommarito; 8 grandchildren; and 6 grandchildren. His life will be celebrated on Dec. 14 at 10 am at Willow Glen Bible Church in San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Sunny View Retirement
22445 Cupertino Rd.,
Cupertino, CA 95014
Fund: staff appreciation
Oak Hill Memorial Park
www.oakhillfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Verne Rettig
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -