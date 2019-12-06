|
Verne Rettig
Oct. 18, 1928 - Oct. 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Verne passed peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 91. Born in Port Angeles, WA, he attended Pacific Bible Institute in Fresno, CA, where he met his wife of 63 years. After serving in the Navy, he and his family moved to San Jose, where he worked as an Electronics Engineer and manager for 43 years. He was a man of faith and wisdom, always willing to help those in need, and an inspiration to all. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doreen, and survived by: sons, Duane and John; daughters, Verlene Schermer and Linnette Bommarito; 8 grandchildren; and 6 grandchildren. His life will be celebrated on Dec. 14 at 10 am at Willow Glen Bible Church in San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Sunny View Retirement
22445 Cupertino Rd.,
Cupertino, CA 95014
Fund: staff appreciation
Oak Hill Memorial Park
www.oakhillfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Verne Rettig
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2019