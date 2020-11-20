1/1
Veronica Weitze "Ronnie" Rabedeau
1926 - 2020
Veronica "Ronnie" Weitze Rabedeau
Dec. 31, 1926 - Oct. 30, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Veronica "Ronnie" Weitze Rabedeau passed away peacefully October 30, 2020, after an extended struggle with Alzheimer's. Third of four children, Ronnie was born December 31, 1926, to Henry Armin Weitze and Anne Veronica Schaf Weitze. Ronnie attended school in New Jersey and New York, and she met her future husband Melbourne Edward Rabedeau, Jr in Colorado. Married June 9, 1954, Mel and Ronnie settled in Rochester, NY. Three children followed in quick succession. In 1960 the family moved cross country to Saratoga, CA, where Mel joined IBM San Jose, and Ronnie mixed homemaking with volunteering, including Community Concerts, Foothill Club, Sacred Heart Community Services, Village House Ming Quong, leading Girl Scouts, etc. Following Mel's retirement in 1991, Mel and Ronnie traveled extensively, pursuing the perfect light and form expressed in photography at Saratoga's Aegis Gallery. Preceded in death by Mel in February, 2020, Ronnie is survived by three children and four grandchildren: Jeanine, Louise and spouse Paul and daughters Christina and Marissa, Thomas and spouse Jane and their children Jennifer and John.
NOTE: Due to Coronavirus, Ronnie's & Mel's Celebration of Life is postponed until safe to gather. Please email Rabedeaufamily@gmail.com to be notified.
In lieu of flowers you're invited to donate to Alzheimer's Association. https://www.alz.org
View more information at Darling Fischer Garden Chapel. com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
