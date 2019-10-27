Mercury News Obituaries
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
1922 - 2019
Veronica Wikstrom Obituary
Veronica Wikstrom
Oct. 17, 1922 - Oct. 21, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Veronica Wikstrom died on Monday. She was 97. After suffering a femur break, pneumonia, and kidney failure, she died from sepsis.
Veronica was born Veronica Gyikowski to Polish immigrants in Manifold, Pennsylvania, on October 17, 1922. She had 4 older sisters and 3 younger brothers. Her father was a coal miner. When Veronica was 13, her mother called out her name while scrubbing the floor and then died; this caused Veronica, a diligent student, to reluctantly drop out of school to take care of her younger brothers. She loved working and living in New York City during WWII. An old photo of her in a 40s hairstyle and formal satin gown captures one of her proudest life moments: an admiral hands her a Miss Victory Award for her defense factory work behind a microphone at which she thereafter sings Say a Prayer for the Boys Over There. She was a good singer. She married Loring Darr Wikstrom (1903-1964) in 1947 and raised 3 children (Walter, Charles, and Catherine) in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San Jose. In the late 1950s she became increasingly devoted to the Catholic Church, bought and read almost every book in the Catholic supply store, taught catechism, and helped with retarded children. In her later years, she was often seen on her long daily walks. She lived her last years in Clovis, attending daily Mass and being her friendly smiling self to everyone she met. We, her children and her many other hardships, are so grateful for her many prayers over the years. Her greatest contribution to this world was just being her friendly humble smiling self and her prayers. She prayed. A lot.
A graveside service will take place at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery on Nov. 1 at 10:30am, followed by a private reception at Wrights Station Winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
