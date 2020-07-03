1/
Vicenta B. Fleischman
1929 - 2020
Vicenta B. Fleischman
July 19, 1929 - June 26, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Vicenta B. Fleischman, age 90, passed away Friday at home, June 26, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones and in the comfort of her own home.Born in the Philippines, Vicenta immigrated to the United States with her husband, Marciano, and settled in the Sunset neighborhood of San Francisco where they started a business and a family. A long-time San Jose resident, Vicenta first moved to the Alum Rock neighborhood over 45 years ago and it was where she would spend the rest of her life. Vicenta was a dedicated and hard worker, who juggled multiple jobs and career ventures throughout her life. She was a school teacher in the Philippines, a small business owner and overnight bank teller in San Francisco, and a property-owner/manager in San Jose. Vicenta was a beloved mother and grandmother, who leaves behind her partner Gilbert Crable, son Mark DeLa Cruz, grandson's Vincent and David Miers, and her greatgrandchildren Mia, Mason, and Marcus Miers and their families.Family and friends will gather at Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel 471 East Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA, on Monday, July 6th for the Rosary. Tuesday July 7th, the family will gather for a blessing and interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Vicenta B. Fleischman



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
