Vicki Lynn Chegwin
8/9/1947 - 9/1/2020
Resident of Indian Wells
Vicki Lynn Chegwin (O'Rear), passed away in Indian Wells, CA surrounded by her loving family after an 8-month battle with cancer. Vicki was born in San Jose, CA and married the love of her life Dennis Chegwin on March 13, 1965. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage, and Dennis misses her dearly. Together they raised two wonderful children. Vicki attended Willow Glen High School and San Jose State University, working for many years at GMAC, JALCO, and later as CFO for Chegwin Construction.
Vicki and Dennis retired to Indian Wells in 2004 from Los Gatos, CA. In retirement they would spend the summer months in Graeagle, CA, a place which she especially cherished. Always one to be active, her hobbies included: traveling, running, swimming, volunteering, hiking, yoga, reading, and healthy living. Vicki spent 15 years as an elected officer in the Mountain Cove Homeowners Association. Above all she adored spending time with her family and friends. Vicki was a grateful Al-Anon member for 17 years and took great inspiration from her spiritual practices in both the Unity and Methodist faith.
Preceded in death by her parents Henry Lee and Lamar O'Rear. Vicki is survived by her husband Dennis, brother Michael O'Rear, daughter Kim Juarez (Rich), son Ryan, her grandchildren Dakota, Hunter, Dylan, and Lola, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at Eisenhower Medical Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there is no funeral planned at this time. She will be remembered in a family memorial service in the summer of 2021 in Johnsville, CA.
Donations may be made in Vicki's honor to the Plumas Eureka State Park Association (http://www.plumas-eureka.org
) or the Portola United Methodist Church (https://portolaumc.org
). View the online memorial for Vicki Lynn Chegwin