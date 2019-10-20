|
Vickie Anne Leskovsky Katsubayashi
1957 - 2019
Our beautiful sister, aunt, and friend has passed on to her next step in life. She was funny, creative, caring, and loving, and lived life and passed away on her own terms. Riding her horse standing, playing the clarinet, and wearing a top hat in the Los Gatos holiday parade in the early 1970s is just one of the millions of memories all of us have of her. She rode the same horse to school in 7th grade, walked into her class barefooted, and was sent home as "punishment." Vickie was a veteran of the Napa wine industry, retailed an amazing array of international goods from her store in Seattle, wrote poetry and narratives, sketched, and created a multitude of sculptures.
She is pre-deceased by her parents Alexander and Olive Freeman Leskovsky and her aunt Kathleen Freeman. She is survived by her siblings Geoff, Gwen Leskovsky Corbin Murphy, Diane Leskovsky Bahr Freeman, David and Denise Leskovsky, nephews Sean, Seth, Shane, Levi, and Luke Corbin, Aron and Benjamin Leskovsky, and Chris Bahr, niece Rachelle Bahr, and extra-special confidante Betty Davis. Surviving friends include Sue Mercer Orekar, Sherwood Woodfill, Gaye Lynn Bennett, and numerous, numerous others.
Vickie was unique, wonderful, and loved more people and animals than anyone could count. We'll miss her terribly, but look forward to the future visits she promised during her last days. A celebration of her life will be held in the future. Please contact her family for details.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019