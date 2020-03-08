Home

Vickie Marie Benton

Vickie Marie Benton Obituary
Vickie Marie Benton
Resident of Wailuku, Maui
Vickie Marie Benton, 59, passed away on 02/16/2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on 04/05/1960 in San Jose, California to the late Adrian & Lillian Peneyra. Vickie is survived by her beloved daughters, Angela Rutledge & Michelle Benton, her long time partner David Hughes, three grandchildren Lliam, Rory, Tyler & sisters Kathy and Lee Ann. Vickie was very artistic, social, known for her infectious laughter and lived life to the fullest. An avid water skier and windsurfer, her passion for everything she did was well known. She will be greatly missed and loved by many. Rest in love.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
