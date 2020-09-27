1/1
Victor Barber
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Barber
Aug. 8, 1955 - Sep. 18, 2020
Los Altos
Born in San Francisco, CA on August 8, 1955 and passed away peacefully in Sunnyvale, CA on September 18, 2020.
Loving son of longtime Los Altos resident and artist Helene Wolseth Barber, brother of Kathleen Barber and uncle of Michael Barber; pre-deceased by father Perry Barber and brother Ben Barber.
Victor attended St. Francis High School and the University of Santa Clara. Victor will be remembered for his quiet wit, kindness, intelligence, as well as his love of art and music.
Services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, 11:00am at St. Simon Church; 1860 Grant Rd, Los Altos, 94024. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to N.A.M.I.


View the online memorial for Victor Barber



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Service
11:00 AM
St. Simon Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spangler Mortuaries Los Altos Chapel
399 S. San Antonio
Los Altos, CA 94022
(650) 948-6619
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved