Victor BarberAug. 8, 1955 - Sep. 18, 2020Los AltosBorn in San Francisco, CA on August 8, 1955 and passed away peacefully in Sunnyvale, CA on September 18, 2020.Loving son of longtime Los Altos resident and artist Helene Wolseth Barber, brother of Kathleen Barber and uncle of Michael Barber; pre-deceased by father Perry Barber and brother Ben Barber.Victor attended St. Francis High School and the University of Santa Clara. Victor will be remembered for his quiet wit, kindness, intelligence, as well as his love of art and music.Services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, 11:00am at St. Simon Church; 1860 Grant Rd, Los Altos, 94024. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to N.A.M.I.