Victor Melendez Sr.Nov. 16, 1935 - Sept. 6, 2020Gustine, CAVictor Melendez Sr., entered into rest on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 9:50 p.m., at his home in Gustine, CA.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bertha Melendez. He was the beloved father to five children, Victor (Evelyn) Melendez Jr., Anita (Ralph) Martinez, Anthony Melendez, Teresa Sanchez and Cynthia (Peter) DeSimone and a significant, supportive and dear friend to Ruben Morales. Victor adored his nine cherished grandchildren, Greggory & Andrew Martinez, Herbie Sanchez (Our Angel in Heaven), Nicholas & Christen Sanchez, Amanda Melendez, and Julianna & Dallas DeSimone and six beloved great-grandchildren, Amaya, Nicholas Jr., Nia, Aadan, Kinsley, and Scarlett.Victor was a 60 year member of the Cement Masons Union. He had an avid love for gardening and his home. Victor also had a whim of spontaneity to shake a leg for life! He will forever be missed.Victor will be laid to rest on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Due to Covid-19 and current circumstances, we ask that you please respect that services will be private and the guest list will be limited. Flowers, wishes and memorial contributions can be sent directly to the funeral home to express condolences to the Melendez family. We thank you for your love and prayer. RIP Dad! We all love you!Turlock Funeral Home(209) 632-9111