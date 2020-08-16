Victor Ralph Mazzuco1921-2020Resident of San JoseVictor Ralph Mazzuco died peacefully at home at the age of 98, surrounded by his family on August 6, 2020. Victor was born September 6, 1921, in Brooklyn, New York. Born to Giuseppe Mazzuco and Maria Lo Presto, Victor was one of four who grew up in San Jose, CA. He attended San Jose Tech and served in the U.S. Navy from Oct. 1, 1942, to Oct. 13, 1945, before marrying his late wife of 50 years, Angela Santina Gullo. After returning from his service, Victor and his best friend Tony Fernandes established Santa Clara Lumber and Millwork Company. Victor and Tony remained friends for over 60 years. Over time in their successful business, Victor was able to practice his expert millman skills for over 30 years.Victor left us rich with memories. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing craps, building in his garage workshop, and spending time with family. Victor will be remembered for his generosity, devotion to his religion, love of animals, his craftsmanship with wood, spending time with friends, and the unconditional love he gave to everyone.He is survived by his son Joseph Mazzuco and two daughters, Marian Smith and Monica Borello. He was a loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren: Keith, Stacie, Andrea, Tommy, Amanda, Julia, and Carissa. Great grandchildren: Bailey, Bryce, Madison, Payton and Reid. Due to the unforeseen impact of COVID-19, the family has chosen not to hold a funeral Mass for the public. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Hospice of the Valley, as they were a great comfort to Victor during his last moments.