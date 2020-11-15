Victor RioloApr. 9, 1926-Nov. 5, 2020Former Resident of CupertinoVictor Riolo passed away peacefully at the age of 94 with family by his side. Victor was a Pacific Bell retiree, WWII Navy veteran and an avid woodcarver. He loved being a father and enjoyed traveling and entertaining friends. Victor is preceded in death by his wife Rita Cassidy Riolo. He leaves behind his children Robert Riolo (Brett Faris), Kathleen Aki (Edward) and Patrick Riolo (Barbara), his brother George Damiano, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to Covid, funeral services will be kept private for immediate family and held at a later date.