Victor Riolo
1926 - 2020
Victor Riolo
Apr. 9, 1926-Nov. 5, 2020
Former Resident of Cupertino
Victor Riolo passed away peacefully at the age of 94 with family by his side. Victor was a Pacific Bell retiree, WWII Navy veteran and an avid woodcarver. He loved being a father and enjoyed traveling and entertaining friends. Victor is preceded in death by his wife Rita Cassidy Riolo. He leaves behind his children Robert Riolo (Brett Faris), Kathleen Aki (Edward) and Patrick Riolo (Barbara), his brother George Damiano, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to Covid, funeral services will be kept private for immediate family and held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Victor Riolo

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
