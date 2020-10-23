1/1
Victor Trujillo
1971 - 2020
Victor Trujillo
March 9, 1971 - Oct. 15, 2020
Resident of Las Vegas, NV
Victor F. Trujillo, Loving Son of Donald and MaryAnn and Brother to Yvonne, Donald, Melissa and Gina. Loving Uncle to 4 Nephews, 3 Nieces, 1 Great-Nephew & 1 Great-Niece. Loving Father to his 3 daughters.
Victor was handsome man, Full of Life. He was Loving, Caring, Funny, Charismatic, Brought Joy to everyone he touched. Victor Loved the 49ers, Giants, The Beach, Music and Most of All His Family and Friends.
Victor will be Truly Missed by so Many and Will Never Be Forgotten.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
October 22, 2020
Our hearts are saddened for the loss of Victor ❤ (AKA Uncle Victor ) for my son John and daughter Janelle. We thank you Victor for sharing a part of your life with us. All the funny moments of crazy laughter you have given us. We will miss you. Forever part of our family. Tracy & John & Janelle Weinert
Weinert Family
Friend
October 22, 2020
Fond memories as children. I will always remember your wonderful laugh and smile and your fun sense of humour. It seems like those were things you never lost. Prayers to your family, and may they find peace during this difficult time.
Dawn Harris
Friend
October 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I miss my cousin sooo much! RIH Victor xoxo
Lisa Pruitt
Family
October 21, 2020
Gone from this life but never ever forgotten. We will meet again in the glory of God. We miss you already. ❤
Joann Brooks
October 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Diane Ynostroza Montour
Family
October 20, 2020
I spent a good part of My life w My Cuzn Victor! We shared Everything w each other! We lived way beyond Our means, eating @ the best restaurants. Driving the finest cars and living in the best neighborhoods! We saw every concert that we wanted to see.......enjoyed many beautiful women.... and basically lived the Good life 24/7 365 days a year! I will always remember My Cuzn @ HIS BEST! W love Jimbo
Family
October 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jesse & Rebecca Arroyo
Family
October 20, 2020
Mucha fortaleza a la familia. Las palabras de Filipenses 4:6,7 nos brinda consuelo en momentos como estos. Que Jehova Dios los cuide durante estos tiempos.
VN
October 20, 2020
My condolences to his family may god bless you and hold you closer to each other at this time of mourning
Ruben Rios and family
Family
October 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your laughter will be forever missed cousin. Love You
Andrea Lopez
Family
