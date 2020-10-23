Victor TrujilloMarch 9, 1971 - Oct. 15, 2020Resident of Las Vegas, NVVictor F. Trujillo, Loving Son of Donald and MaryAnn and Brother to Yvonne, Donald, Melissa and Gina. Loving Uncle to 4 Nephews, 3 Nieces, 1 Great-Nephew & 1 Great-Niece. Loving Father to his 3 daughters.Victor was handsome man, Full of Life. He was Loving, Caring, Funny, Charismatic, Brought Joy to everyone he touched. Victor Loved the 49ers, Giants, The Beach, Music and Most of All His Family and Friends.Victor will be Truly Missed by so Many and Will Never Be Forgotten.