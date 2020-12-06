Victoria Deggs
June 1, 1948 – November 7, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Victoria (Vicky) Deggs passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside at her home in San Jose, California on November 7, 2020 after a nine-year, hard-fought battle with breast cancer.
Vicky was born in Los Angeles, California on June 1, 1948 to parents Kermit and Audrey Deggs. Her father was an electrical engineer who worked on big construction projects, so the family moved to where the work was and lived in many places from Brazil to Canada and on both U.S. coasts. As a child Vicky was a Campfire Girl and a Brownie, early indications of a life spent contributing to organizations.
A 1970 graduate of Cal State Long Beach with a B.A. in History and a Standard Life Teaching Credential, Vicky had a glowing career. Beginning as a sixth-grade teacher in the Long Beach Unified School District, she went on to become the Educational Services Manager for the Western Newspaper Foundation. In September 1975, Vicky moved to San Jose to become the Educational Services Manager at the San Jose Mercury News where she helped establish and run their successful Newspapers In Education program. This involved her going out to schools in the county and educating teachers on how to use newspapers as a teaching tool. In May 1978, she joined the Human Resources Department at Hewlett Packard Labs where she developed programs for PhD recruiting and management development. She also worked with top management to establish and staff the Computer Research Center within the Labs. After 24 years at HP, she retired in 2002 and went back to her first love of teaching, serving as a substitute teacher at the Harker School in San Jose.
Vicky and her husband Howard met in 1976 over a plate of chocolate chip cookies at the San Jose apartment complex where they both lived. They married on May 7, 1978, welcoming their son Jeremy in 1982 and daughter Lindsay in 1985.
Vicky was an active and enthusiastic member of the community. She joined the Service Group of the Montalvo Arts Center in 2013, serving on the MSG Board as the 2015 VP of Ways and Means, on the 2017 Nominating Committee, and on the Mad Hatter Special Events Committee. From 2015-2020, Vicky also served on the Board of the Tabard Theatre Company. Vicky and Howard were founding members of Congregation Shir Hadash in Los Gatos, where she was on, and often chaired, several committees, including the Memorial Wall Committee, the Planned Giving Committee, and the Oneg Committee, which organized the receptions that followed Friday night services and special events.
Vicky loved celebrating birthdays; she always planned elaborate themed parties for her children and made friends and family around the world feel special with cards and treats. She also loved to travel—especially to London—and this passion was further enhanced by her love of museums, the theatre, and dining in fine restaurants. Above all, Vicky loved her extended family and friends.
Vicky will always be remembered for her welcoming smile and engaging personality, her generosity, her compassion, her thoughtful advice, her willingness to help out, and much, much more. Vicky is survived by her loving husband Howard Taub; son Jeremy, daughter Lindsay, son-in-law Andrew Saunders, and 4-month old granddaughter Ruby Victoria Saunders; as well as her brother Mike and his wife Judy.
We are grateful for the countless friends and family that have reached out to express their condolences. You can honor Vicky by making a contribution to one of her passions:
Congregation Shir Hadash - https://www.shirhadash.org/payment.php
Planned Parenthood - https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org
Tabard Theatre Company - https://www.tabardtheatre.org/donate/ View the online memorial for Victoria Deggs