Victoria Della Maggiore

November 22, 1922 - July 7, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Victoria Della Maggiore passed away at the age of 96 after a courageous battle with skin cancer. Born Vittoria Taddei in Fresno, CA to Argia and Giovanni Taddei, she was the youngest of 4 children. The family moved to the Berryessa farming area of San Jose when she was 16. Vickie stayed on as a mother's helper for family friends after her parents' decision to move back to Fresno. She graduated from San Jose High School in 1940, then went to work as a retail clerk at Kress's Department Store in downtown San Jose. Vickie met the love of her life, Frank Della Maggiore, living just down the block. They kept up a long-distance correspondence while he was stationed in Europe during World War II. They married in May 1946 after Frank returned from combat. Their daughter Linda was born in 1948. Shortly after her birth, the new family moved into their own College Park home off the Alameda, which was the family home for 68 years. Their son Frank was born in 1952. Vickie and Frank shared 43 wonderful married years together. Frank passed away in 1989 and Vickie remained in the home until she was 93.

Vickie led an active and full life. Her greatest love after her family were her friends from the Delta Theta Tau, Epsilon Nu Chapter (a Philanthropic Sorority). She was a member for over 50 years, moving through all the chairs several times! As a sorority member, she had the opportunity to travel to different parts of the United States and forged friendships that lasted a lifetime. Vickie also was very involved at St. Leo the Great Church and School, San Jose. She was President of the Parent Teacher Group (PTG), becoming Santa Clara County PTG President and then PTG President for the Archdiocese of San Francisco. Vickie was also an excellent bridge player.

She stayed active in her later years working the Information Booth at the Santa Clara County Fair and was a volunteer for over 20 years at San Jose Hospital and Alexian Brothers Hospital. She loved to travel with her good friends Joni Moitoza, Alice Spaich and Antoinette Christina.

Vickie will be missed by her daughter Linda Christensen (Pat), her son Frank (Monica), and her 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be July 18, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 200 O'Connor Dr. in San Jose, with internment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara. Donations to in Victoria's name would be appreciated.





